KL gives us stability to the team: Mhambrey

Chennai: Architect of India's six-wicket win over Australia, wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul has a solid all-round game and provides stability in the middle-order, said bowling coach Paras Mhambrey. Rahul (97 not out) tailored a crucial 165-run partnership with Virat Kohli (85) to bring India back into the chase. "We always knew what Rahul brings to the team, the quality of a batter he is, especially in the middle order. We need someone, and he is that kind of a player who plays spin well, also the fast bowlers and the seamers," said Mhambrey .



"So, in that sense, he gives you the stability and confidence. And, the way he has played in the past, we definitely trusted him, and it's good to have him back." After returning to the Indian team following a long injury lay-off, Rahul has scored an unbeaten hundred against Pakistan in the Asia Cup and also made two fifties in the three-ODI series against Australia.

"Looking at the way they (Australia) approached the last few games, we realised that they went hard in the first ten overs. We knew with the ball being hard, it does come on to the wicket," Mhambrey said. "The approach has been very simple. They went hard against the seamers and spinners. "So, picking early wickets was really important for us, and that made the difference, as they lost (Mitchell) Marsh early. And that kind of tiled the batting, putting (Steven) Smith with (David) Warner. So, they had a different set-up to go with." Mhambrey feels Indian spinners bring a lot of variety into the attack. "That's the beauty of this game. In a team combination, you want variety. And for us, all our spinners offer different kinds of options and varieties," he said. "All three of them have the ability, especially someone like Ash or Jadeja.