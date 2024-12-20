Little bit of time to work on my craft has been really nice, says Darcie Brown

New Delhi: Ahead of Australia’s second ODI against New Zealand, which is under a rain threat in Wellington, pacer Darcie Brown said it felt really nice to have that little bit of time to work on her bowling skills.

With Megan Schutt and Kim Garth being the preferred fast bowlers for Australia in their 3-0 win over India at home, Darcie was relegated to the sidelines. The tearaway pacer was also forced to miss WBBL after six games due to a hip injury.

"I’ve done a bit of work to do behind the scenes … I've been to plenty of trainings, which being injured recently I hadn’t been able to do, so to have had a little bit of time now to work on that craft has been really nice, and to work with the coaches has been really good, and will hopefully set me up."

"It's quite windy, so I'll have to have to adapt to the conditions pretty quick … but it should be good fun to be out there. Mostly (I’ve been trying to find) rhythm and trying to get my outswing back and that sort of stuff," Darcie was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Darcie had success at Wellington’s Basin Reserve during Australia’s triumphant 2022 ODI World Cup campaign, where she picked 3-22 against New Zealand. "It'll be a great opportunity to hopefully be out there and play again. The Kiwis have got some quality batters so they can take you on pretty quick and take you down," she added.

For New Zealand, Thursday’s washout of ODI series opener means they will need to win both remaining matches if they are to gain vital Women’s ODI Championship points and in process, get their first 50-over win over Australia since 2017.

Veteran opener Suzie Bates said her team has been high on confidence following their Women’s T20 World Cup triumph in the UAE. "We don't just have to win one game, we have to win the series and that is really tough against the best team in the world."

"This series being two matches is slightly different and in our home conditions, and I just know that what's motivating this group – to win that Rose Bowl. As a senior player, I think to be able to look back on the year with that World Cup victory and to have a Rose Bowl to take into Christmas would be absolutely gold. I know we've got a little hard work to do to earn that, but that would top off a very special year for this group."



