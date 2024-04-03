Maybe on another tour it could have been 3-2 to us, says Robinson on England’s 4-1 Test series loss in India

New Delhi: England fast-bowler Ollie Robinson thinks the visitors’ were unlucky to lost the Test series in India by 4-1 and felt if things fell in their favour, it could have been a 3-2 victory for his team.

After winning the first Test at Hyderabad by 28 runs, England lost the last four Tests by 106 runs at Visakhapatnam, 434 runs at Rajkot, five wickets at Ranchi and by an innings and 64 runs at Dharamsala, to lose the five-game series 4-1.

"We were really close to reversing that result. Obviously a catch I dropped in the fourth Test would have helped us but, no, we feel like 4-1 was undeserved really. We played some really good cricket and maybe on another tour it could have been 3-2 to us, who knows?"

"But the brand of cricket that we're playing is really good to watch for fans and good to play in. I think we're really close to being the best in the world, to be honest. A few one percenters here and there and we can really dominate the world of cricket," said Robinson to Sky Sports News.

Robinson played only in the fourth Test at Ranchi, and dropped wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel on 59 in India's first innings, with him going on to make a crucial 90 and would share an unbeaten 72-run stand with Shubman Gill to take home ‘Player of the Match’ award in India’s five-wicket triumph.

With the ball, Robinson bowled 13 wicketless overs and conceded 54 runs, including six no-balls. Moreover, a previous back injury flared up during the match, which kept him out of the fifth Test at Dharamsala.

Robinson will be back in action for Sussex when they kick off their County Championship campaign against Northamptonshire in Division Two. With England's Test summer set to begin against the West Indies in July, Robinson is keen to find form and prove his fitness.

"Very frustrating to me. I put in a lot of hard work before and during that tour. I waited to the fourth Test to get a game and so for my back to give me jip again was very disappointing."

"I've been working hard since I've been home to put that right and hopefully I can do that for Sussex in the upcoming weeks. I had a scan last week and that was all clear, which is really pleasing to hear. For me, I just need to do everything I possibly can to stay fit and stay on the park."

"I am quite a rhythmical bowled, so to play games of cricket and get that match intensity is key for me. Hopefully I can play four or five games for Sussex leading into the Test matches and I'll be flying by that time," he concluded.