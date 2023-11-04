Live
- Rahul shares video of interaction with Chhattisgarh village farmers, says tillers satisfied with state govt
- Centre ready to order CBI inquiry on ‘damaged' barrage, if CM KCR wants: Union Minister Kishan Reddy
- Forest depart burns carcasses of 60 domestic pigs, 40 wild boars in Andhra Pradesh, samples sent for analysis
- Firstst section of Delhi Metro Ph-IV to open by July 2024, fresh targets set due to Covid: DMRC chief By Kunal Dutt
- Mynampally Hanumantha Rao meets RK Nagar Welfare Association, asks to support Congress
- Tabu turns 52: Ajay, Kareena, Farah wish ‘duniya se alag’ friend
- Maniesh Paul to uncover legends of India in ‘History Hunter’
- Breathless Mumbai: 78% of city's families has one member hit by pollution
- Men’s ODI WC: Rachin Ravindra becomes first New Zealand batter to score three hundreds in the tournament
- Central Railway, which heralded India’s first train route, turns 73 tomorrow
Just In
Men's ODI WC: BCCI name KL Rahul as vice-captain after Hardik Pandya ruled out, say reports
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul as the vice-captain of the Indian team for the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 after Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to an ankle injury, according to reports.
New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has appointed wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul as the vice-captain of the Indian team for the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 after Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to an ankle injury, according to reports.
The Interational Cricket Council on Saturday confirmed that Pandya has been ruled of the remaining ODI World Cup has been ruled out of the remainder of the mega tournament after failing to recover from an injury to his left ankle, he sustained during the league match against Bangladesh on October 19.
According to The India Express report, Rahul will now be attending all team meetings of bowlers and batsmen as the vice-captain and will be consulted by the team management in all key decisions.
“The BCCI has appointed KL Rahul as the vice-captain of the Indian team for the remainder of the World Cup. He was informed about it on Saturday morning by chairman of the selection committee, Ajit Agarkar, who is travelling with the team,” a BCCI official told The Indian Express.
Rahul's performance behind the stumps has been outstanding. He has displayed remarkable agility by taking sensational catches and making exceptional saves. In the seven matches played, he has contributed to nine dismissals, comprising eight catches and one stumping.