Men’s ODI WC: 'Totally agree with selections that have been happening', says Green on return of Maxwell & Marsh

Ahmedabad: Despite making an important 47 off 52 balls in Australia's 33-run win over England in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 here at the Narendra Modi Stadium, fast-bowling all-rounder Cameron Green said he is totally okay if he were to make way for the return of Glenn Maxwell and Mitchell Marsh in the side’s future matches.

Maxwell was ruled out of Saturday’s clash due to a concussion suffered on a golf day while Marsh flew back home to Perth due to personal reasons, where his maternal grandfather Ross died on Friday. He is now expected to rejoin Australia's squad in Mumbai on Sunday, ahead of their World Cup match against Afghanistan on Tuesday.

"We want the best team out on the field and unfortunately I'm missing out. "We're playing some great cricket, winning five in a row, so we must be doing something right. I think they (Maxwell and Marsh) are straight back in."

"We're so excited to get Mitch back and then Maxi, I think it's an eight-day protocol (that ends) on the day (of the Afghanistan match) so I think he's all good to go. I know I've some pretty good players in front of me. Absolutely no issues if I'm in and out the team. I totally agree with the selections that have been happening," Green was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au.

Green has had a packed 2023 – playing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in India in February-March, followed by maiden IPL 2023 campaign for Mumbai India, the World Test Championship final triumph, the Ashes, bilateral ODI series and now the Men’s ODI World Cup.

With him being rested from the T20I series against India that follows after the global event ends, Green insists a gruelling 2023 has taught him a lot and his desire to play international cricket hasn’t gone down.

"I think it's very tough. You want to play as much as you can for Australia and unfortunately, the schedule this year is pretty jam-packed. But absolutely loving playing for my country – and I think there's a bit of a gap maybe next year (in July, August)."

"It's been a long 18 months … Over six months away but close (to going home). Maybe you get a bit complacent when you're in the team all the time. You’ve got to keep reminding yourself you’re playing for Australia, and you’ve got to perform all the time."

"Whenever you miss out, you always want to improve and that's what we love doing. So hopefully there's a few improvements on the way. One of the greatest things that happened to me was being part of the IPL and the confidence I gained from that was pretty huge."

"I definitely felt it going into the Ashes series, how I felt around the group and about my cricket as well. It's been a great year so far – it's been long, challenging – but when I look at where I was at the start of the year to now, I've definitely grown as a cricketer and as a person," he concluded.