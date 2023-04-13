MS Dhoni dealing with injury that is ‘hindering him somewhat’: Stephen Fleming

MS Dhoni is nursing a knee injury, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) head coach Stephen Fleming has revealed.



Dhoni's knee injury is hindering his running between the wickets. Fleming's comments came after CSK lost to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by three runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Wednesday.

In the final over at Chepauk Stadium, CSK needed 20 runs, with Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease. While Dhoni struck two sixes, he could not cross the finish line for CSK this time. During the game against RR, the CSK skipper didn't run at full tilt, which was also the case during the side's intra-squad practice game in the lead-up to the IPL. Dhoni was often spotted wearing a knee cap during CSK's pre-season camp in Chennai.

"He is nursing a knee injury, which you can see in some of his movement, which is hindering him somewhat. But still what you saw today is a great player for us. His fitness has always been very professional," CSK coach Fleming said after CSK's three-run loss.

Even though he is not fully fit, Dhoni has been striking the ball well this season. On Wednesday, he scored an unbeaten 17-ball 32 and dragged CSK's chase of 176 to the last delivery of the game.

Overall this season, Dhoni has hit 58 runs in three innings at a strike rate of almost 215, including six sixes and two fours. Even at the nets, Dhoni has been regularly launching the ball over the boundaries.

Meanwhile, CSK head coach Fleming also ensured there was no concerns around Dhoni's fitness and hailed the former India captain for the way he manages himself ahead of an IPL campaign.

"He comes a month before the tournament starts, so he doesn't get the opportunity to do a lot [before that]. He will stay fit, they will do some netting in Ranchi, but his main pre-season [fitness] is done a month before when he comes to Chennai.

"And he works his way back into match-form and I think you can still see he's playing pretty well. So we never have any doubts about the way he manages himself and he always gets himself up to speed," added Fleming.









On Wednesday, Dhoni also became the first-ever captain to lead a single IPL team in 200 matches. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Dhoni revealed that "I really didn't know it was my 200th (game as CSK skipper) and milestones don't really matter for me, it is about how you're performing and the results."



IPL 2023: Our batters should take ownership of this loss, says Dhoni

The CSK skipper also admitted that in the middle overs during their chase, they "needed a bit more strike rotation." Even though the track did not have much for spinners, RR had experienced spinners and that made strike rotation tough for the home side, Dhoni added.

Making a brutal admission, Dhoni said that his batsmen need to take ownership of the defeat at Chepauk Stadium, which was RR's first win at this ground since 2008.

"It was not that difficult and the ownership (of the loss) should come from the batters. It was good that we could reach striking distance (of the target) as we were the last pair. It really affects NRR when you get to the last phase of the tournament. You see the field, see the bowler and what the bowler is trying to do, and after that just stand still and wait for them to commit the mistake, if they bowl in good areas then good luck to them.

"I would wait for it and that is something which has worked for me, you need to back your strength and my strength is to hit straight. There was a bit of dew and once the ball went to the outfield it became easier for the batters. Overall I was very happy with the bowlers," added Dhoni.