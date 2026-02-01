Pak cancels T20 World Cup event

Islamabad: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) unexpectedly postponed the unveiling of the national team's World Cup kit due to 'unavoidable circumstances', highlighting the ongoing tensions regarding their participation in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026. A lack of approval from the Foreign Office, which will decide on its involvement soon, is a significant factor in this delay.

After the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shockingly cancelled the planned unveiling ofthe national team’s World Cup kit on Saturday, claiming ‘unavoidable circumstances’, Pakistan’s tense relationship with the impending ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 entered another holding pattern.

The announcement was supposed to happen right after the toss in the second T20I against Australia. According to reports, the lack of official approval from the nation’s Foreign Office—which is anticipated to make a final decision about their involvement on Monday—was a major factor in the decision to delay the kit launch. The PCB does not seem willing to take any symbolic actions that could be seen as a confirmation of participation until then.

The board has reiterated that it is in line with government guidelines while maintaining an official tone of moderatio