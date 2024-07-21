'Plans not always perfect': Woakes defends England's tactics against Windies tail

Nottingham: England all-rounder Chris Woakes defended his team's approach against West Indies on the third day of the ongoing second Test at Trent Bridge and said they opened the field to trap No.11 Shamar Joseph as Joshua Da Silva was firing all his cylinders from the other end.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan criticised his side for their defensive approach in the match and felt the home team gave West Indies a 'huge chance' as they took a 41-run lead after finishing their first innings for 457. Kavem Hodge slammed 120 while Da Silva remained unbeaten on 82 runs studded with 10 fours and three sixes. He also built a 71-run crucial partnership with Joseph for the final wicket.

On the third day of the Test, the hosts got off to a strong start thanks to a three-wicket haul (4 for 84 total) from Woakes in a 10-over session that left the visitors at 386 for 9, still 30 runs behind. In the end, Mark Wood dismissed Joseph for 33 to end the partnership and wrap Windies' innings for 457/10.

"It's a period that can cause problems. You just have to commit to the plan you're going with. It's not always going to be perfect," Woakes said after the day's play. "When the field goes out, as a bowler it's easy to think you're not trying to get the set batter out and just think of the number 11. At the same time, you don't want to give away easy boundaries.

"You don't always expect the number 11 to hit a couple into the stands. Fair play to them, they played it pretty well. We committed to it for long enough and eventually got the reward," he added.

Da Silva, who missed out on his second Test century by 18 runs, said England's plan favoured him more. "I'm not really sure what their plan was. It worked in my favour. Whatever happens in the morning will set up the rest of the Test."

However, Woakes believed that England will look to extend their lead to 300 and would extend their ongoing partnership between Joe Root and Harry Brook on the fourth day of the match. England were 248/3 at stumps on Saturday with a 207-run lead in their favour.

"I never like to say we're in front in a Test, because half an hour can go against us and we're behind the game again," Woakes said. "The fourth morning will be huge. If that partnership is extended to 150 or 200 then we're taking the game away. If West Indies take quick wickets they will feel ahead again.

"We have to kick on again on Sunday to take the game away from West Indies. Naturally, we want as many runs as possible and there's still two days to play. We want to be bowling at them as much as possible on day five, when the pitch could wear a little. Sunday is a big day for us, to build the lead up to 250 and 300, then hopefully we can make it really big," he added.