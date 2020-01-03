Ranji Trophy: Is Shubman Gill in trouble? Refuses to walk, abuses umpire after being given out

Young Indian cricketer, Shubman Gill made headlines for wrong reasons on Friday. A major controversy erupted when Gill "abused" the on-field umpire after being declared out in a Ranji Trophy match between Punjab and Delhi.

The incident, which took place at the IS Bindra Stadium, was narrated by a Times of India journalist on Twitter. He claimed that Gill, who was disappointed with the umpire's decision, did not move and remained on his crease.

The journalist went on to add that Delhi Captain Nitesh Rana alter revealed Gill went to the umpire, who was making his Ranji debut, abused him before the umpire was forced to overturn his verdict.

However, the move by the umpire to overturn his decision did not go well with the Delhi cricketers, who then walked off the field and the play was halted. Before the situation would go down the drain, the match referee intervened and after a brief break, the play resumed.

Gill, who caused the chaos on Friday, eventually got dismissed for a mere 23 runs off Simarjeet Singh's bowling. The 20-year-old made his international debut last year during India's tour of New Zealand. Unfortunately, he did not have a memorable debut as he managed only 16 runs from his two ODIs, which he played in Hamilton and Wellington.

In the Elite Group A and B standings, Punjab – with two wins in three games - are currently at the top with 17 points whereas Delhi are at the 11th spot with seven points.

Gill has not been consistent since the start of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 last month. Even though he has scored a century, he has scored only 148 runs, having batted four times.