Rishabh Pant won't find a place in T20Is easily moving forward, says Wasim Jaffer

Former Indian batsman Wasim Jaffer believes it will be difficult for Rishabh Pant to get into the T20I side once the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul return ahead of the T20 World Cup .



Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has also carried his good form from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 in the underway T20I series against South Africa. Karthik scored a match-winning knock of 55 to help India win the fourth T20I and force a decider in the final game, which is scheduled to be played on Sunday (June 19).

"I think if you select the next T20 team, then DK stays in the XI without a doubt. KL Rahul comes back as and when he is fit, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, I think those 3-4 guys walk into the side. So, I feel Rishabh Pant will find it hard to get a place in that XI," Jaffer said on ESPNcricinfo.

"I think DK has overlapped Rishabh Pant at least at the moment. I can't say about the future, but at the moment you would pick DK any time in front of Rishabh Pant," added Jaffer.

In the absence of Rohit, Rahul was named India's captain for the home series against South Africa. However, a groin injury ruled him out, making way for Pant to wear India's captain armband for the first time.

Pant started off the series against the Proteas with a quick-fire 29 off 16 balls in Delhi, but since then he has registered poor scores of 5, 6, and 17 in the next three T20Is.

Ishan Kishan, who is also a 'keeper-batsman, is the leading scorer in the series with 191 runs in four games at an average of 47.75.

Team India defeated South Africa by 82 runs in the fourth T20I, which was their biggest victory in terms of runs against these opponents in T20Is.

After the fourth T20I, Pant said that he is looking to improve his form before adding he is not too concerned about it though.

"As an individual, I can look to improve in certain areas. Not too concerned though; looking to take the positives and looking to improve," said Pant at the post-match presentation in Rajkot.

"We talked about execution and playing better cricket and here are the results. Whichever team plays better cricket wins the game. Maybe I will toss with the right hand in the next game and be positive. Really happy with the way Hardik put up a show. DK went for the kill right away and that gave us the positivity. Let's see what happens in Bangalore. Looking forward to giving our 100%," added Pant about his team's overall performance.

Everyone from the Indian camp, who are a part of the ongoing T20I series, is set to fly to Ireland for a two-match T20I series, except Pant. The Delhi batter will fly directly to England to join the Test squad. India and England are due to play the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Following that, India are scheduled to play three ODIs and as many T20Is in England.