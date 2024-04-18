Live
- Former England opener Raman Subba Row dies aged 92
- IPL 2024: Impact player rule is affecting the progress of half all-rounders, says Zaheer Khan
- ‘Teppa samudram’ review: Entertains with twists and turns
- ‘Market Mahalakshmi’ review: Blends humour and heartfelt moments
- SC reserves verdict on pleas seeking mandatory EVM-VVPAT tally
- Actress Ananya Nagalla Launches Advanced Gro hair and Glo skin Clinic at Banjara Hills
- LS poll battle: Only 9.83 pc candidates are women in NE states
- MahaYuti will win 45 plus LS seats in Maharashtra
- NCPCR asks FSSAI to review sugar content in Nestle's baby food products
- Infosys' full-year employee strength drops for 1st time in 23 years
Just In
Rohit Sharma is a leader, doesn't matter if you name him captain or not: Brian Lara
West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara while sharing his view on what makes Rohit Sharma a special player said the 36-year-old is a leader whether name him captain or not.
New Delhi: West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara while sharing his view on what makes Rohit Sharma a special player said the 36-year-old is a leader whether name him captain or not.
He added that Rohit's ability to put both Team India and Mumbai Indians (MI) first sets him apart.
During MI's clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Rohit smashed an unbeaten 105 off 63 balls in a losing cause and in the process the iconic opener achieved two milestones: the most runs by a batter in the MI vs CSK rivalry with 512 runs and counting and the first Indian to hit 500 sixes in T20 cricket.
"When you look at Rohit Sharma, you feel that he connects to the public very well... Spend his entire life from youth to present-day playing for India sometimes not getting the nods from the selectors and having to work his way back and you know. When you have such an image and a statue like Rohit Sharma... sometimes some people don't take the knock-down very well but I think what is very admirable is his ability to put everything aside and put India first and in this case also put Mumbai Indians first and come out and play the cricket the way it should," Lara said on Star Sports.
"He does not look like a big sulker, which is great. He's a leader, doesn't matter if you name captain or not. At some point in time when you get to a certain age, at a certain level you are a leader. I think he represents that role very well," he added.