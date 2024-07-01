Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) appoint Dinesh Karthik as batting coach, mentor

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have appointed Dinesh Karthik as their batting coach and mentor for the next season.

Karthik had been a vital cog in RCB’s wheel during his playing days with an electrifying presence in the middle. The former wicket-keeper batter brings a wealth of experience and a profound understanding of the team’s ethos, poised to greatly enhance the coaching staff.



Karthik first played for RCB in 2015 and 2016 where he scored 326 runs in 15 matches in the 2024. His strike rate of 187.36 and his ability to finish matches or help RCB score above-par totals meant he became a permanent member of the squad.



The Chennai-based player’s focus on nurturing talent will also put RCB in good stead ahead of the next season.



Karthik said coaching at the professional level is an exciting chapter in his illustrious cricket career that started as a player and then a commentator. “Coaching at a professional level is incredibly exciting for me and is something I’m truly passionate about as a new chapter in my life. Hopefully, the breadth of my experiences as a player can contribute to the development of the group and bring added value,” he said, in a statement released by RCB.



The 39-year-old said he is keen to develop match awareness among players that would help them excel, especially under pressure. “I believe that cricket success hinges not only on technical proficiency but also on match intelligence and composure. I am eager to coach and mentor our batting group, helping them to not only refine their method but also to develop the keen match awareness needed to excel under pressure. It’s also great that I can continue my association with RCB as the franchise continues to move from strength to strength,” he added.



Mo Bobat, director of cricket of RCB, said Karthik is an excellent addition to their coaching group. “He was thrilling to watch on the field, and I’m sure he will be just as impactful as a coach. His longevity and track record as a player speaks volumes about his skill and dedication. I know he will bring that same quality and commitment to this new professional chapter,” Bobat said.



The director of cricket added that Karthik’s experience across international cricket and also in IPL will make him a huge asset in RCB’s coaching group. “DK’s (Dinesh Karthik) experiences across both international cricket and the IPL, make him a huge asset to RCB. I have no doubt that our players will benefit hugely from his expert support. As a player, DK demonstrated an elite mindset under pressure and a real drive to keep evolving his game. I’m looking forward to him instilling those same qualities and values into our players, and in particular, our batters. We have exciting times ahead and it’s great for us that we can retain DK’s involvement, as someone who knows what it takes to play for RCB and our special fans,” Bobat further added.



Karthik made his Indian ODI debut as a 19-year-old in 2004 and has played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 60 T20 Internationals. He has a rich IPL experience playing in 257 IPL games, scoring 4,842 runs, including 22 fifties.

