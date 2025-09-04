Ruturaj Gaikwad Scores 184 in Duleep Trophy Semifinal 2025

Live
Ruturaj Gaikwad starred for West Zone, scoring 184 runs in the Duleep Trophy semifinal 2025. West Zone recovered from early losses to reach 363 for six against Central Zone
Ruturaj Gaikwad played very well for West Zone. He scored 184 runs in the Duleep Trophy semifinal in Bengaluru. West Zone started on a bad note as they lost Yashasvi Jaiswal and Harvik Desai early. Gaikwad joined Aarya Desai and helped the team recover. They added 90 runs together.
Gaikwad reached 50 runs in 85 balls and 100 in 131 balls. He played well against the spinners. He hit 15 boundaries. West lost more wickets—Aarya (39), Shreyas Iyer (25), Shams Mulani (18)—but Gaikwad stayed strong.
With support from Tanush Kotian (65), Gaikwad built a 148-run partnership. He reached 150 runs and controlled the game. He tried a risky shot near his double century and got stumped. His innings gave West Zone a strong position for the next day.