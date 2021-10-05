Sam Curran out of T20 World Cup, brother Tom added in England's squad

England all-rounder Sam Curran has been ruled out of the ICC T20 World Cup due to a lower back injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Tuesday.



Curran, who is with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), complained of back pain after his side's match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Saturday.

"Results of the scan revealed the injury. He will fly back to the UK in the next couple of days and will have further scans and a full review later this week from the ECB's medical team," ECB said in an official release.

As a result, Sam Curran's brother, Tom, has been included in England's squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is due to go underway on Oct. 17 in Oman and the UAE. In addition, Surrey's Reece Topley has been added as a travelling reserve. Topley will join the England party in due course.

The England players and management not at the IPL arrived at their Muscat base earlier today and will remain in Oman until Oct. 16 before moving to Dubai for the start of the tournament.

The 23-year-old Englishman, who has also been ruled out of CSK's remaining matches in the IPL 2021, has said that he is gutted to have received the news before thanking the CSK fans for their support over the last two seasons.

"Unfortunately, I have received gutting news that I will, unfortunately, be missing the remainder of the IPL season and the World Cup. Extremely gutted...absolutely loved my time with Chennai this season. The boys are doing extremely well. It hasn't really sunk in yet but I'm leaving with the team in a fantastic space.

The boys are playing really good cricket. I want to be supporting them from where I am in the next few days. Once it's all sunk in, I'll definitely be supporting the team and I'm sure they can go all the way and lift the trophy. Just want to say a massive thank you to all the Chennai Super Kings fans, I've absolutely loved all your support in the last two seasons I've been playing. It won't be long until I'm back running, bowling and batting in front of all you guys. I'll be back stronger, until then stay safe. Cheers guys," Sam Curran told CSK.









Meanwhile, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said it's unfortunate that Sam Curran had to miss out due to the injury.

"It's really unfortunate that Curran won't be available for the rest of the season due to a lower back injury. We wish him a speedy recovery and I'm sure he will emerge stronger from this. BCCI has been informed about the injury," said Viswanathan.