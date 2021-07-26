Shikhar Dhawan hails Team India after 1st T20I win over Sri Lanka

Shikhar Dhawan lauded India for producing a collective effort in their 38-run win over Sri Lanka in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) on Sunday.



After losing Prithvi Shaw and Sanju Samson early in the first innings, Dhawan and Suryakumar Yadav architected India's comeback with their 62-run stand for the third wicket. India managed to put up 164 for 5 in 20 overs.

ALSO READ: India vs Sri Lanka: Prithvi Shaw joins KL Rahul, MS Dhoni in unwanted T20I list

Dhawan admitted in a post-match interview that Team India was definitely 10-15 runs short but he was glad that everyone stood up in the end.

"I thought we were 10-15 runs short. I feel we played quite well after losing early wickets. It was about one or two boundaries, we knew we could get going. He(SKY) is a great player and we enjoy watching him bat. He took the pressure from me and the way he plays calculated shots was amazing to watch.

They were playing well, we knew our spinners will do the job on that wicket. Bhuvi bowled well, so was KP. Everyone stood up and even Varun too playing his first match did well giving a few runs and got the wicket. Prithvi is playing well and he is going to bounce back stronger. He's (Varun) difficult to pick, I am very happy for him," added Dhawan in the post-match presentation.

Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar earned the Player of the Match award for his excellent bowling figures of 4 for 22 in 3.3 overs. Each of the Indian bowlers bagged at a wicket each as they bowled out the hosts in 18.3 overs.

" I executed what I wanted to and I am satisfied. I played ODIs after a few months but the execution is really important for me. The wicket was difficult to bat against the spinners," said Bhuvneshwar after receiving the award on Sunday in Colombo.

The hosts will look to bounce back ahead of the second T20I, which is scheduled to be played on Tuesday (July 27).

India recently defeated Sri Lanka 2-1 in the One-Day International (ODI) series.