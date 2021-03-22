Shreyas Iyer signs for English county Lancashire, joins elite list of India players

India's middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer was signed by English county Lancashire for the Royal London Cup 2021.



Iyer joined the elite club of Indian players to have been roped in by Lancashire. He'll be the sixth Indian cricketer to play for Lancashire after Farokh Engineer, Sourav Ganguly, VVS Laxman, Murali Karthik and Dinesh Mongia. Engineer was the first to represent Lancashire after joining the side in 1968 and currently, he is the county's vice-president.



Lancashire broke the news about Iyer on social media on Monday. "We're excited to announce the signing of Indian international batsman @ShreyasIyer15 for this summer's @RoyalLondonCup," Lancashire tweeted.

We're excited to announce the signing of Indian international batsman @ShreyasIyer15 for this summer's @RoyalLondonCup



"Lancashire is a legendary name in English Cricket with a long-standing association with Indian Cricket. I am extremely humbled and honoured to carry the legacy forward of greats like Farokh Engineer, Sourav Ganguly, and VVS Laxman at Lancashire. Old Trafford is a world-class international stadium and I am looking forward to meeting my teammates and the supporters of the club," Iyer was quoted, as saying in an interview.



The 26-year-old Mumbai cricketer will reach Old Trafford on July 15 ahead of the start of the Royal London Cup, the one-day tournament that features 18 teams. This year's edition is scheduled to be played from July 22 to August 19 in England. According to reports, Iyer will be a part of Lancashire for the month-long group stage.



Iyer recently featured in India's five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series, where he had a good run, scoring 121 runs in five games at an average of 40.33, including a half-century. He will now feature in the upcoming three-match ODI series between India and England, starting on Tuesday in Pune.



The Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper made his India debut in 2017 and has so far played 21 ODIs and 29 T20Is for his country. He has scored 807 runs in 19 ODI innings at an average of 44.83. He has scored a century and eight fifties in the 50-over format for India.

