‘Some said I will be finished in 8 months but I’ve played for nearly 10 years’

Leeds: His critics expected him to go from ‘boom’ to bust within eight to ten months due to his unconventional, injury-prone bowling action, but it is Jasprit Bumrah’s self-belief that has enabled the Indian pace spearhead to complete nearly a decade in international cricket. Having taken his 14th five-wicket haul in Tests on Sunday, Bumrah spoke about his secret recipe for success.

Asked if he feels bad when people write his epitaph after every big injury, Bumrah replied: “People had said in all these years (I will play only) eight months, some said 10 months but now I have played 10 years of international cricket, 12-13 years of IPL. “Even now people say (after every injury), he will be finished, he is gone. Let them say, I will do my own work. Every four months these things will crop up, but as long as almighty wants, I will play. “I prepare my best, and then will leave it on God as to how much more blessings he will bestow upon me.”

Bumrah, who took 5 for 83 in England’s first innings in the opening Test, said that he is not here to change people’s perceptions. “What people write is beyond my control and I can’t advise people on what to write about me. My name in headline gets viewership but I don’t get bothered by that.” He said that wicket is good for batting although it might crack up a bit towards the end of the match.