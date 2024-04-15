Travis Head signs up with Washington Freedom for Major League Cricket 2024 season

New Delhi: Australia's left-handed opener Travis Head has become the latest cricketer from his country to sign up for the 2024 Major League Cricket season, where he will be playing for Washington Freedom.

Head, the Player of the match in WTC and ODI World Cup finals in 2023, will be joining fellow Australia team-mate Steve Smith in the Freedom franchise, with the legendary Ricky Ponting being the head coach. Head's signing was announced by the franchise on their social media accounts.

The franchise finished in third place in the inaugural MLC season, comprising six teams last year. The second edition of MLC is to begin from July 4 after the Men's T20 World Cup ends in the USA and Caribbean on June 29.

Head is currently turning out for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing IPL 2024 season, where he's posted scores of 62, 19, 31 and 21 at a strike rate of 172.72, and forming formidable partnership with Abhishek Sharma at the top to consolidate scoring big against the new-ball in power-play.

Freedom have also signed New Zealand allrounder Rachin Ravindra, and retained two overseas players in all-rounders, Marco Jansen (South Africa) and Akeal Hosein (West Indies). Other Australia players signed up for MLC 2024 so far include Adam Zampa (Los Angeles Knight Riders), Spencer Johnson (Knight Riders) and Tim David (MI New York).