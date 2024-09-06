Vikram Rathour, Rangana Herath added to New Zealand support staff for Afghanistan, Sri Lanka Tests

Former Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath and former Indian batting coach Vikram Rathour have joined the New Zealand support staff on a temporary basis.

While Rathour will be the New Zealand team’s batting consultant coach while for the Kiwis’ one-off Test match against Afghanistan, Herath will be the spin-bowling coach for the Afghanistan Test match as well as New Zealand’s tour of Sri Lanka.

New Zealand and Afghanistan play a one-off Test match at the Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground from September 9 to 13.

The New Zealand team will then travel to Sri Lanka later in the month to play two Test matches, a part of the ICC World Test Championship cycle.

Rathour, who was the batting coach for the Indian team under Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid, will line up with New Zealand for the one Test match against Afghanistan.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said he was excited to induct both Rathor and Herath into the group and added that the duo are held in very high esteem in Test cricket. “We’re really excited to introduce Rangana and Vikram into our Test group. Both men are held in high regard in the world of cricket and I know our players are really looking forward to the opportunity to learn from them,” he said.

Meanwhile, Herath replaces former Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq who was originally slated to be the spin bowling consultant coach but pulled out to align with the Pakistan Cricket Board for a similar role.

Stead said the appointment of Herath gives his team’s spinners a great opportunity to learn and pick the former left-arm spin great’s brains. “For our three left-arm orthodox spinners in particular, Ajaz (Patel), Mitchell (Santner) and Rachin (Ravindra) having the chance to work with Rangana (Herath) across three Tests on the sub-continent will be hugely beneficial,” Stead added.

The New Zealand head coach said they hope to use Herath’s local knowledge to the fullest when they take on Sri Lanka after the Afghanistan Test match. “Rangana has taken over 100 Test wickets in Galle which is the venue of our two Tests against Sri Lanka and so his knowledge of that venue will be priceless,” Stead hoped.