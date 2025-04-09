Virat Kohli Talks About Ego-Free Batting, Adapting to Match Situations

Virat Kohli, one of modern cricket’s most successful batters, emphasized the importance of adapting to match situations rather than letting ego dictate his batting approach. Speaking candidly in a recent interview, Kohli shared his philosophy of playing according to what the situation demands, not trying to overshadow anyone or play for personal glory.

"It’s never about ego. It was never about trying to overshadow anyone. It’s always been about understanding the game situation – and that’s something I’ve always taken pride in," Kohli said during a conversation with JioHotstar. "If I was in rhythm, I naturally took the initiative. If someone else was better placed to take the lead, they would do it."

The 36-year-old cricketer recently made history by becoming the first Indian player to score 13,000 T20 runs, adding another significant achievement to his illustrious career. His contribution to the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been monumental, with Kohli holding the record for the most runs in the competition—8,168 runs from 256 matches, along with eight centuries.

Reflecting on his IPL journey, Kohli acknowledged that his path to success wasn’t always smooth. In the early years with Royal Challengers Bangalore, he was often placed lower in the batting order, which hampered his ability to leave a major mark on the tournament. "In my first three years with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, I didn’t get many opportunities to bat in the top order. I was usually sent lower down," Kohli explained. However, his consistent performances starting in 2010, and his regular spot at number three from 2011, signaled the beginning of his successful IPL career.

Kohli also highlighted how the IPL, with its unique structure and long-duration format, has helped him develop his T20 skills over the years. The pressure of shifting points tables and the constant evolution of the tournament pushes players to improve both mentally and technically. "IPL challenges you in a very unique way because of how the tournament is structured. It’s not like a short bilateral series; it spans several weeks, and your position on the points table keeps shifting. That constantly changing scenario brings different kinds of pressure," Kohli noted.

With his approach grounded in situational awareness and continuous improvement, Virat Kohli remains a key figure in T20 cricket, always looking to evolve his game.