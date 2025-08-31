Webster believes he and Green can play together in Australian Test team

Hobart: Seam-bowling all-rounder Beau Webster believes he and Cameron Green can continue to play together in the Australian Test team, saying such a scenario is possible if the duo are amongst the country’s top six batters.

Ahead of Australia set to play in the all important five-match Ashes series at home from November 21, there’s been chatter on whether Webster will have to make way for Green, who is set to resume bowling this year after making a batter-only return post a lower back stress fracture surgery.

“It’s a pretty obvious situation where you’ve got a guy like Cameron Green who wasn’t bowling, and that’s how I got my opportunity and potentially might have done better than they (the selectors) thought I would. And now they might have a tougher decision to make with that number six spot.”

“I’m hoping that we can both fit in the team. I don’t see why, if we are the best six batters in the country, then I don’t see why having two all-rounders is a big no-no. If we're still scoring runs and performing with the bat, then I’m sure whatever we both bring with the ball is just an added bonus.”

“So hopefully George and the selectors see it that way. But a few early runs in the Shield and a couple of wickets are always going to help,” said Webster on SEN Tassie’s Breakfast show, shared on their ‘X’ account on Sunday.

After being adjudged the best player of the 2023/24 Sheffield Shield season, Webster earned a call-up to the Australian Test side for the fifth match against India earlier this year. Since then, he has retained his place in the playing eleven, averaging 34.63 with the bat and 23.25 with the ball while occupying the number six position.

“What I've done in the last eight to 12 months is, I've been good without being great. I would have loved to get a Test hundred next to my name. Hopefully I get the chance this summer or beyond to be able to rectify that,” he added.