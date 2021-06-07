WTC Final: We know Virat Kohli 'steps up on big occasions', Brett Lee hails the Indian skipper

Former Australia pacer Brett Lee has said that Virat Kohli's Team India will give it their all during the World Test Championship (WTC) final considering how important Test cricket is to them.

India are set to take on New Zealand in the inaugural WTC final, starting June 18 at the Rose Bowl, Southampton.



In an interview with International Cricket Council (ICC), Lee has hailed Kohli, saying the Indian skipper always steps up on big occasions. Considering Kohli has not scored an international hundred since November 2019, a century in the WTC final would be a great way to end his century's drought.



"Both captains (Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson) would want to raise a trophy at the end. In terms of the Indian skipper, Kohli, he is such a dynamic player, such a great influencer for the team, world-class batter," Lee was quoted by ICC, as saying ahead of the WTC final.



"We know that, that's a given. But I think that with his emphasis on how important Test cricket is to him, and his team, and his nation, it is going to weigh in very heavily on him and that will improve his performance. We know that Kohli steps up on the big occasions," added Lee, who retired from international cricket in 2012.



Lee has also said that winning the WTC is like a goal for Kohli, who is chasing his first ICC trophy as the Indian captain. If the Kiwis win, it will be Kane Williamson's first-ever ICC trophy and overall, New Zealand's second. Meanwhile, India have won five ICC trophies, out of which Kohli has been a part of two.



"And, as you mentioned, he wants to see his side be the first winners of the ICC World Test Championship. It means a lot to him. And I think that will be the talk. Once everything is said and done, once the preparations are done, when they arrive there when the quarantine is done, just before they walk out, I think that will be the last comment - Let us enjoy it but let us become the first side to ever to win this ICC World Test Championship" added Lee in the same interview.



While Team India is currently quarantining in Southampton, New Zealand are playing a two-match Test series against England. The first Test, which was played at Lord's, London, ended in a draw on Sunday. The Kiwi and English sides have now head to Birmingham for the second and final Test of the series at Edgbaston.

