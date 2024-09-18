Diamond League increases prize money to over nine million USD in 2025

Hyderabad: The Wanda Diamond League will have an increased prize money pool from the 2025 season onwards, the organisers announced.

The 2025 season of the Diamond League, a prestigious annual multi-sport event, will increase the prize money to more than nine million USD. The prize money is the highest in the history of the Wanda Diamond League.

Top athletes competing in the Diamond League will have an opportunity to earn a total of 18 million USD, which includes the athletes’ promotional fees.

The Diamond League has already set a precedent of being an equal pay tournament with male and female athletes being awarded the same prize money.

In a statement released to the media, the Diamond League organisers said the new prize money is close to a third higher than the prize money athletes have got during the period of 2021-24. It must be noted that the said period was affected by the coronavirus-induced pandemic. “The new total is almost a third higher than the sum paid during the pandemic-affected period of 2021-2024,” the statement read.

Deep diving into the details, the statement added that each of the 14 meets of the 2025 season, which will commence in April 2025, will award a total prize money of USD 500,000, with the final in August offering USD 2.24 million in prize money. “The total prize money per discipline will be between $30,000 and $50,000 at the series meetings and between $60,000 and $100,000 at the final,” the statement added.

There are more financials included with the athletes’ travel, transport, accommodation, medical and physio services that will be added into the entire pool.

The Diamond League’s 2024 season concluded in Brussels last week, with Zurich set to host the Diamond League final in 2025.