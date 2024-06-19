Live
Just In
Euro 2024: Players like Cristiano Ronaldo want to perform at higher standards than the rest, says Patrice Evra
Portugal initiated their campaign in Euro 2024 with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Czechia, courtesy of Francisco Conceiçao capitalising on a defensive error to score the winner in the 92nd minute
New Delhi: Portugal initiated their campaign in Euro 2024 with a thrilling 2-1 victory over Czechia, courtesy of Francisco Conceiçao capitalising on a defensive error to score the winner in the 92nd minute. Veteran Pepecreated history, becoming the oldest player ever to feature in a tournament, aged 41 years and 113 days.
Amidst an all-rounded performance from the Portuguese side, France Legend Patrice Evra commented on Portuguese talisman Cristiano Ronaldo's performance.
"Cristiano Ronaldo had a good game and was seen everywhere in the attack. He was helping his team-mates with some passing and made great movements in the box to create an opening for his side. This is the kind of impact he brings to the Portuguese side. Many debates about his position in the starting eleven, benching him risks losing a proven goal-scoring presence on the field," said Evra on Sony Sports Network.
"Players like Ronaldo always demand more from themselves. They want to improve match after match and perform at the highest level possible. For them, a bad game is considered their worst, and even an outstanding performance is viewed merely as 'good. Ronaldo thrives on pushing boundaries in every single game, that's his mindset," Evra further explained.
Matchday Two begins on Wednesday as Luka Modric leads Croatia against Albania at 6.30 pm. Later, hosts Germany face Hungary at 9.30 pm and Scotland go toe-to-toe against Switzerland at 12.30 am (all times in IST). Catch all the live action on Sony Sports Network.