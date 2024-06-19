Live
- T20 World Cup: It will be a good battle between Farooqi and Indian top-order, says Ian Bishop
- Major breakthrough in Reasi terror attack, says J&K Police
- 4 Adani ports make it to World Bank's global 'Container Port Performance Index'
- A new chapter in my political career will start from Kengal Hanuman temple: DCM D K Shivakumar
- Bhadradri collector directs officials to pay attention to flood prone areas
- Vodafone sells 18 pc stake in Indus Towers for Rs 15,300 crore
- IANS Bookshelf: From making money to menstruation, the eclectic world of non-fiction titles
- Marcus Stoinis takes the crown in latest T20I all-rounder rankings
- Ratna Bhandar of Jagannath Temple to be opened on July 8
- Lokesh aims to bring radical changes in education, reaching out to all stake holders
Just In
FC Barcelona shuts its football academies in India
Renowned football club FC Barcelona has announced the closure of its academies in India from July 1, without providing any specific reasons for the decision.
New Delhi: Renowned football club FC Barcelona has announced the closure of its academies in India from July 1, without providing any specific reasons for the decision.
FC Barcelona’s presence in India began back in 2010 and since then thousands of youngsters have learned to play football in the Barca style and with the Club’s values.
Furthermore, India was the venue for two Barca Academy APAC tournaments in 2019 and 2020 and the academies have been an ever present in the 11 editions of the Barca Academy World Cup held in Barcelona during Easter Week.
"Thank you for everything India. The four Barça Academies in the Asian country will cease to operate from 1 July 2024. Barca would like to thank the families for the confidence shown in the project over the years as well as all the coaches, staff and Conscient Football, a unit of Conscient Sports, the Club’s partner in India for the Barca Academies over all these years,” read the statement by the club.
"FC Barcelona have informed the families involved in Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Pune will cease to operate as Barca Academies from July 1," it added.