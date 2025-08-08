Aston Villa sign striker Evann Guessand from Nice

Birmingham: Aston Villa have announced the signing of striker Evann Guessand from OGC Nice for a reported fee of 26 million pound plus 4.3 million in add-ons, rounding the fee to 30 million.

Guessand came through the ranks at the French club and enjoyed a 2024/25 campaign where he scored 12 goals, helping Nice finish fourth in Ligue 1.

The 24-year-old cited the Villa boss as a major factor in his decision to join the club, and is confident Emery will bring the best out of him and help develop his abilities.

In his first interview with VillaTV, Guessand said, “Really happy to be here. I was waiting for this moment since a long time ago, and now I’m just excited to start the game, see the fans, and my team-mates, start to train with them. I was watching the games of Aston Villa in the last seasons, and after that we started talking with the coach.

“To be honest, our talks were the main point, because he really is the person who convinced me to come here, and of course we know the career of this coach.

“A long time ago, I saw him in the French league, and he’s known for the way he used to improve the players he used to work with, so I was thinking about this. I’m a young player and I want to improve. I have many qualities that can improve, so when I spoke with the coach, I (knew) this is the right coach for me to become better and better.”

The Ivory Coast international, who is a versatile operator capable of playing across the front line, was also named Nice Player of the Season last term.

His addition adds to Villa's depleted attack, with Marcus Rashford and Marco Asensio returning to their clubs after loan spells last season.



