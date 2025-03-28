ISL 2024-25: Mumbai seek semifinal berth in high-stakes battle against Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Bengaluru FC will host Mumbai City FC at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium in the first single-legged knockout game of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 playoffs on Saturday.

The Blues finished third in the league standings, notching 38 points from 24 games on the back of 11 victories and five draws. Meanwhile, the Islanders sneaked into the top-six courtesy of a 2-0 victory against Bengaluru FC on their final matchday and will now look to book a berth in the last four at the same venue where they had qualified for the playoffs.

Bengaluru FC enter this game after losing four times in their previous five meetings against the Islanders. This is only the second fixture between these two sides in the playoffs, after the Blues had bagged a penalty shootout win in the 2022-23 semi-finals.

The Islanders have been defensively resolute by not giving away a goal in any of their last four ISL matches with Bengaluru FC, netting eight times in the process. Another clean sheet would mark their longest such stretch against a single opponent in ISL, matching their record against East Bengal FC (five games between December 2020-2022). Having recorded the second-most shutouts this season (10), Petr Kratky will bank on his side’s efficient backline to keep the Bengaluru FC attack at bay.

Bengaluru FC have averaged a shot every 35.2 passes in ISL 2024-25, the highest such average for any side this term. Mumbai City FC will have to devise a way to disrupt their passing sequences and not let them have enough time on the ball and unleash shots.

Sunil Chhetri has scored eight goals in ISL playoffs, the highest tally by any player in competition history. He has found the net in three of his last four playoffs appearances, and this would be a factor of concern for the visiting Islanders.

The Islanders have won each of their last four playoffs games, which is the longest victorious streak by any team in this stage of the ISL.

Petr Kratky has three playoffs wins to his name, and a triumph here will see him become the coach with the joint second-most playoffs wins in ISL history (alongside Sergio Lobera) and just behind Antonio Lopez (six wins).

The two sides have played 18 ISL matches against each other. Bengaluru FC have won six times, while Mumbai City FC have emerged victorious on 10 occasions. Two matches ended in draws.

Bengaluru FC head coach Gerard Zaragoza affirmed confidence in his side’s ability to ward off pressure and play a good game.

"It’s a completely different game. We are talking about playoffs at Kanteerava. It’s an all-or-nothing game, and believe me, we know how to play these kind of games," he said.

Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky said that his team has worked extensively to resolve their drawbacks. "For me, it’s a completely different competition. We are playing for the ISL Cup. We have reflected on what’s been good and bad, and worked hard to fix things too," he said.