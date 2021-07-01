Lionel Messi's Barcelona contract expires, becomes free agent

Lionel Messi's contract with FC Barcelona expired at midnight of June 30 and one of the best players in the world is currently a free agent ahead of the 2021-22 season.

After failing to leave Barcelona 12 months ago, Messi could well bid goodbye to his boyhood club this summer window on a free transfer. But his contract talks are believed to be underway with club chief Joan Laporta, who has been confident that Messi will stay at Camp Nou.

"We want him to stay and Leo wants to stay, everything is well under way, we have the issue of fair play and we are in the process of finding the best solution for both parties. I would like to announce that he is staying but at the moment I cannot say because we are in the process of looking for the best solution for both parties," Laporta on Wednesday said on El Transistor program.

Irrespective of what happens before the end of the 2021 summer window, Messi, as of now, is available for free!

Barcelona are confident of tying their skipper in a new deal, unnamed sources have told ESPN.

The Catalans are currently figuring a way out with La Liga and the tax office to ensure Messi's new contract will face no issue moving forward. La Liga president Javier Tebas has informed the club they may not be able to register Messi's new deal if they don't make cutbacks elsewhere.

Before the pandemic, Barcelona had the highest wage bill in La Liga at more than €600 million per season. However, that has since been cut to just over €300m. Messi's recent contract, which he signed in 2017, was worth more than €500m over four years, including his wage, bonuses and image rights.

However, Barcelona are currently in a gross debt of over €1 billion and the club certainly cannot pay as much this time around. And hence, the Catalans have had to be innovative with their contract offer that would convince their best player to continue at the club.

Argentina's Messi is currently on international duty, playing in the Copa America. He has scored three goals and assisted two more goals as his side has qualified for the quarter-final. Messi-led Argentina will take on Ecuador in their last-eight game on Sunday.

The 34-year-old Messi, who has been associated with Barcelona since 2003, has netted 672 goals in 778 matches for the club's senior team, helping the side win many trophies over the years.