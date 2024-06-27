Formula 1: Pierre Gasly signs multi-year extension with Alpine

Enstone (UK): Alpine F1 Team has confirmed that Pierre Gasly has committed to a long-term contract with the team. The agreement, an extension to his current contract, will take Pierre into the 2025 season and beyond, the Formula 1 team announced on Thursday.



The Frenchman is in his second season with Alpine and, with 140 race starts in Formula 1, is a driver with vast experience to take the team to the next level long-term.

In his 32 starts with the team, Pierre has amassed 67 points and brought home two pieces of silverware, which includes third place in the 2023 Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race and then a memorable third place in the 2023 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort.

After confirming Esteban Ocon's departure at the end of the season, the team will announce Pierre’s teammate for the 2025 season in due course.

“I feel very much at home with this great team. I enjoy being a real part of both the Formula 1 project and the wider Alpine Cars vision,” said Gasly.

“I’ve been officially here for over 18 months and it has always been the plan to build a long-term project with the Team. While on track it’s been a challenging season so far, I remain faithful to the project and I am not going anywhere.

“I am happy with the changes made, the hard work, and the direction the team is taking. There is a lot of potential in this team’s personnel and resources. I’m excited for what is to come in the future and right now I’m focusing on the everyday details that we are putting in to improve our performances," he added.

Team Principal Bruno Famin is delighted to retain Gasly’s services but would not be drawn on the identity of his prospective teammate.

“The extension of Pierre’s contract with the team is very pleasing. He is a driver with huge experience in Formula 1 and continues to show huge amounts of potential on-track,” he said.

“For Alpine as a brand, he is a great ambassador and we therefore look forward to continuing our collaboration. While this is important for our future, we do have to keep our eyes close to what is coming and that is focusing on improving our current package.

“We have high ambitions this current season and we will work tirelessly to achieve those things. We will take our time in deciding Pierre’s team-mate and we are excited with the options we have on the table,” Famin added.