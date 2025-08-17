'Getting success is easy, keeping it is tough': Aslam Inamdar reflects on his rise from tea stall to kabaddi glory

Mumbai: For Puneri Paltan star Aslam Inamdar, kabaddi has been more than just a sport — it has been a lifeline. From humble beginnings helping his mother make ends meet by washing tea glasses at a stall, to lifting the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) trophy in Season 10, Aslam’s story is one of grit, resilience, and self-belief.

"My childhood was very hard. Our only goal was that nobody in the family should go hungry. I worked in hotels, on farms, anywhere I could — but I never let go of my passion for kabaddi," recalls Aslam on 'The Chill Hour' podcast with Deepak Pareek.

That passion found an outlet thanks to his brother Wasim and local coach Rahul Balkar. Despite years of obscurity — "For 10 years, I was just a kabaddi player with no money or fame" — Aslam’s big breakthrough came in 2019. By 2021, he was making his Pro Kabaddi League debut with Puneri Paltan, soon establishing himself as a fearless raider.

The economics of PKL, he believes, have transformed not only players’ lives but also the perception of the sport. "If a PKL player gets Rs 2 crores continuously over three-four seasons, it means he earns at least INR 8 crores… This changes a person’s life and the way the sport is being viewed," Aslam says.

But success came with setbacks. After captaining Puneri to their maiden PKL title in Season 10 and being named Most Valuable Player, he suffered a major injury in Season 11. Doubts about his comeback swirled. "People said I won’t be able to play at that level again. But I don’t pay attention to negativity. I believe in myself more than anything else," he says.

It is this mindset — equal parts calm and determined — that defines Aslam. "I don’t take life too seriously. I live in the present. Whatever you do, do it openly, enjoy every moment," he says with a smile.

Consistency, he believes, is the real test of a sportsperson. "Getting success is easy. Keeping it is the hardest thing. Many players shine for a year and disappear. For me, it’s about hard work plus smart work. That’s what keeps you at the top."

He credits much of his growth to Puneri Paltan’s ecosystem and his mentor Ashok Shinde. "Every player hears advice from hundreds of people. But in life, you must listen to one person you trust completely. For me, that’s Ashok sir. He always told me — I’ll make you a big player. And I trusted him."

Today, Aslam Inamdar is not just a kabaddi champion but an inspiration for youngsters chasing big dreams from small towns. His journey is proof that hunger, discipline, and self-belief can carry you from the sidelines of a tea stall to the center stage of world sport.