Hazlewood unwilling to bring change to his bowling after ‘bit unlucky’ spell against India

Adelaide: Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood remained steadfast after his economical spell of 0-29 drew attention in the team’s two-wicket victory over India in the second ODI at Adelaide Oval, stating that he had no regrets about his approach despite not taking any wickets.

Hazlewood’s ten-over spell was characterised by relentless accuracy and control, supported by a damp surface that provided just enough movement for him to continually test the batters and apply pressure throughout the innings.

"A little bit unlucky, maybe a touch short early. But it was a good toss to win, there a little bit there all game, probably more so for us in those early stages. I thought we put the ball in the right areas and they actually toughed it out pretty well.

"I wouldn't change anything from the way I bowled. Put the ball in good areas. It's hard to push it any fuller in white ball cricket – that was probably what was needed… It's not often you get a wicket like that in white-ball cricket," Hazlewood was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au on Friday.

With regular captain Pat Cummins likely to miss at least the first Ashes Test in Perth due to lumbar bone stress in his lower back, Hazlewood is poised to take on an elevated role in the upcoming five-game series. Hazlewood is expected to feature in Saturday’s final ODI in Sydney, provided he pulls up well from the opening two games.

He will also be available for the first two T20Is against India, scheduled in Canberra and Melbourne next week, before playing in the fourth round of the Sheffield Shield beginning on November 10 through the New South Wales clash against Victoria at the SCG.

“Three ODIs in a week, two in three days, leaves you in a pretty good place. It's obviously high-intensity cricket, we charge in every ball. I find playing cricket is the best way to get ready to play (more) cricket.

“(Playing in the Shield against Victoria) is the plan at this stage. Touch wood everything goes well for the next week. A couple of T20s in the first half of the series and then trying to get back to Sydney for the fourth Shield game and have another roll at the SCG," Hazlewood concluded.