  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Sports

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 5: England 117/0 at Lunch, Need 254 Runs to Win

IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 5: England 117/0 at Lunch, Need 254 Runs to Win
x
Highlights

India vs England 1st Test Day 5 Lunch Score: England reach 117/0 in 30 overs while chasing 371. Ben Duckett scores 64*, Zak Crawley 42*.

India and England are playing the first Test match of the series. The game has reached Day 5, and it’s getting exciting. England is chasing a big target and has started well. India is trying hard, but their bowlers haven’t taken any wickets in the second innings so far.

Current Scorecard (Day 5 – Lunch Break)

India:

1st Innings: 471 all out

2nd Innings: 364 all out

England:

1st Innings: 465 all out

2nd Innings: 117/0 (30 overs)

Target: 371 runs

Runs Needed to Win: 254

Current Run Rate: 3.9

England Batting (2nd Innings)

Ben Duckett: 64* (89 balls, 8 fours)

Zak Crawley: 42* (93 balls, 4 fours)

No wickets lost

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick