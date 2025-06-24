Live
IND vs ENG 1st Test Day 5: England 117/0 at Lunch, Need 254 Runs to Win
Highlights
India vs England 1st Test Day 5 Lunch Score: England reach 117/0 in 30 overs while chasing 371. Ben Duckett scores 64*, Zak Crawley 42*.
India and England are playing the first Test match of the series. The game has reached Day 5, and it’s getting exciting. England is chasing a big target and has started well. India is trying hard, but their bowlers haven’t taken any wickets in the second innings so far.
Current Scorecard (Day 5 – Lunch Break)
India:
1st Innings: 471 all out
2nd Innings: 364 all out
England:
1st Innings: 465 all out
2nd Innings: 117/0 (30 overs)
Target: 371 runs
Runs Needed to Win: 254
Current Run Rate: 3.9
England Batting (2nd Innings)
Ben Duckett: 64* (89 balls, 8 fours)
Zak Crawley: 42* (93 balls, 4 fours)
No wickets lost
