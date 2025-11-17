India Drops to Fourth in WTC 2025–27 Points Table

India has slipped to fourth place in the World Test Championship 2025–27.

They were third before the first Test against South Africa.

The loss at Eden Gardens dropped their points percentage to 54.17%.

South Africa Moves Up

South Africa is now in second place with 66.67% after beating India.

They were fourth earlier but moved into the top two with this win.

If India also loses the next Test, they can fall to fifth, below Pakistan.

India’s WTC Progress So Far

India drew the England series 2–2 and finished third in the last cycle.

They then beat the West Indies 2–0, which increased their PCT to 61.90%.

Even with this rise, they could not reach the top two.

The recent loss has now pushed them down to fourth.

Current WTC Standings

1st: Australia

2nd: South Africa

3rd: Sri Lanka

4th: India

5th: Pakistan

6th: England

7th: Bangladesh

8th: West Indies (lost all five Tests so far)

India has played eight Tests, winning four and losing three.

Their current PCT is 54.17%.