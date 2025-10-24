India qualify for Women’s WC semis

India qualified for the semifinals of the Women’s World Cup after scintillating hundreds by Smriti Mandhana and Pratika Rawal set up a commanding 53-run win over New Zealand via DLS Method here on Thursday.

Asked to bat first, India posted an imposing 340 for three after the contest was reduced to 49 overs per side following a rain interruption just before the first innings was coming to an end.

After another interruption, the target was revised to 325 in 44 overs as per the Duckworth-Lewis-Stern (DLS) method, and New Zealand were stopped at 271 for eight in the allotted overs.

Brooke Halliday top-scored for New Zealand with 81 off 84 balls, while Isabella Gaze made a 51-ball 65.

Earlier, Jemimah Rodrigues blazed away to an unbeaten 55-ball 76 after the duo of Mandhana and Pratika added 212 runs at a brisk rate to lay a solid foundation for their team, which came into this game following three defeats on the trot, and was under pressure.

Mandhana slammed 109 in 95 balls, while Pratika scored 122 in 134 deliveries. This is India’s highest total in World Cups.

The win over the White Ferns lifted India to six points from three victories as the tournament co-hosts joined defending champions Australia, England and South Africa in the last four.

Brief scores:

India: 340/3 in 49 overs (Smriti Mandhana 109, Pratika Rawal 122, Jemimah Rodrigues 76) beat New Zealand: 271/8 in 44 overs (Brooke Halliday 81, Isabella Gaze 65 not out; Renuka Singh Thakur 2/25) by 53 runs.