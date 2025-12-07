India thrash SA, win series 2-1

Visakhapatnam: Yashasvi Jaiswalscored his maiden century in 50-over cricket while Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli hammered half-centuries as India established their batting might by handing South Africa a nine-wicket defeat with around 10 overs to spare in the series-deciding third and final ODI at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

After Kuldeep Yadav (4-41) and Prasidh Krishna (4-66) claimed four wickets apiece to help India bundle out South Africa for 270 built mainly on a 106 by Quinton de Kock and 48 by Temba Bavuma, Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 116 off 121 balls, Rohit Sharma blazed to 75 off 73 balls while Kohli hammered 65 not out off 45 balls as India raced to 271/1 off 39.1 overs in a majestic display of batting to seal a dominant nine-wicket victory.

With this, India won the three-match ODI series 2-1, making a grand comeback with the white ball after being swept aside 0-2 in the Test series. This is India’s 10th successive ODI series triumph at home.

Chasing a modest target of 271, Yashasvi Jaiswal, who became the sixth Indian batter and youngest at that to score a century in all three formats of the game, and Rohit Sharma made a cautious start before unleashing some superb shots all around the park. Rohit was quite aggressive at the start as he raced to his fifty 50 off 54 balls as they laid the foundation for victory with a 155-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Rohit, who was adjudged Player of the Match, pulled and drove with aplomb as he scored his second half-century of the series, following the half-century in Ranchi. He struck seven boundaries and three brilliant sixes as he showed that he can smash any attack on his day, even at 38 years old. He looked good for a century but fell to Keshav Maharaj, caught by Matthew Breetzke off an attempted sweep shot.

Jaiswal and Kohli, who had smashed centuries in the first two ODIs of the series, shared a 116-run partnership for the second wicket to seal a well-deserved and dominant victory. Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 116 off 121 balls with Kohli 65 not out off 45 balls.

Earlier, asked to bat first after the Indian captain won the toss after 20 consecutive losses, South Africa lost Ryan Rickelton (0) in the first over to Arshdeep Singh, but Quinton de Kock struck a superb hundred and, with help from skipper Temba Bavuma (48) and Matthew Breetzke (24), helped the visitors reach a strong position at 168/2.

Together with captain Temba Bavuma, de Kock scored 113 runs for the second wicket partnership and then, with Matthew Breetzke, shared a 54-run stand to reach his century off 80 balls in the 30th over of SA’s innings.

Brief scores:

South Africa 270 all out in 47.5 overs (Quinton de Kock 106, Temba Bavuma 48, Dewald Brevis 29; Kuldeep Yadav 4-41, Prasidh Krishna 4-66) lost to India 2271/1 in 39.5 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 116 not out, Rohit Sharma 75, Virat Kohli 65; Keshav Maharaj 1-44) by nine wickets.