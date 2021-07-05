India vs Sri Lanka: 'He knows everything about cricket,' Prithvi Shaw excited about working again with Rahul Dravid

India batsman Prithvi Shaw is excited to work under his previous coach Rahul Dravid, saying there is a different enjoyment playing under him. Dravid was Shaw's head coach when the latter led India to the Under-19 World Cup in 2018.



Dravid has travelled with Shikhar Dhawan-led India to oversee their tour of Sri Lanka in the absence of Ravi Shastri, who is in the UK with Virat Kohli and Co for the five-match Test series against England.



After being dropped from the Indian team last year during the Australia Tests Down Under, Shaw has made his way back into the team following a terrific domestic season and some impressive performances for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL 2021.



Shaw is set to once again work with Dravid and the 21-year-old opening batsman is looking forward to the 'out of the world' experience.



"There is a different kind of mazaa (enjoyment) playing under Rahul sir. He was our India under-19 coach. The way he speaks, the way he shares his coaching experience, is just amazing. Whenever he talks about the game, it shows how much experience he brings to the table. He knows everything about cricket. The way he speaks on conditions and how to use them is just out of this world.



As Rahul sir is there, one will expect discipline in the dressing room. I'm looking ahead to the practice sessions with Rahul sir because I love to speak to him for hours. On this tour, I just have to grab the opportunity. I was desperate to get back into the Indian team. I have always kept the team above me. Be it India, Ranji Trophy team, club or my school team. I want to give my best," Shaw was quoted by the Indian Express, as saying in an interview.

In 2019, Shaw faced a nine-month ban for consuming a prohibited substance. Recollecting a conversation with Dravid during the "bad phase" of his life, Shaw said," When I got banned for doping, he called and said, 'This is part of life. It's ok. It wasn't my fault and I will come back stronger.' It felt really nice that he talked to me even during my bad phase."

India and Sri Lanka are set to play three One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), starting July 13. All the matches will be played at Colombo's R.Premadasa Stadium.