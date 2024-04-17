Live
Just In
IPL 2024: KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer fined for slow-over rate offence
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer has been penalised for maintaining a slow over-rate in the IPL 2024 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR).
In the match at the Eden Gardens, KKR suffered a two-wicket loss on the last ball after posting a huge total of 223/6 as Rajasthan Royals equalled the record for the highest successful run-chase in the IPL, chasing down 224 for the victory, courtesy of Jos Buttler's unbeaten century (107 off 60).
The Indian Premier League statement read, "As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to a minimum over-rate offences, Iyer was fined Rs 12 lakhs."
After a loss, KKR remained second in the points table with four wins in six games while RR extended their lead atop after their sixth win in seven games.