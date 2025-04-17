IPL 2025: MI vs SRH – Head-to-Head and Performance Preview Before the Big Match

In an electrifying encounter at the Wankhede Stadium, the Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 5 runs in Match 33 of the IPL 2025 season. In the thrilling match, which kept fans on the edge of their seats till the last ball, cricket enthusiasts were able to witness an exceptional batting performance and some nerve-wracking moments.

MI Post Competitive Total

After winning the toss and choosing to bat first, MI started the match really well as captain Hardik Pandya played an important innings, scoring 58 runs. Suryakumar Yadav also batted as per the situation and added 36 runs. Together, they helped MI reach a strong total of 192 runs for 7 wickets in their 20 overs.

MI won a close match against SRH

SRH’s bowlers had some good moments. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Pat Cummins took 2 wickets each and put pressure on MI, but MI’s middle order finished the innings well.

SRH Start Well but Fall Short

While chasing the target, SRH came out attacking. Travis Head hit a quick 52 from 30 balls, and Heinrich Klaasen continued his good form with a fast 48. However, MI’s bowlers tightened things in the middle overs, especially Jasprit Bumrah (3/32) and Gerald Coetzee (2/40).

SRH needed 19 runs in the last over. Abdul Samad tried hard with an unbeaten 22 off 12 balls, but MI bowled well at the end and held on for a close 5-run win. SRH ended at 187/6.

Highlights:

Hardik Pandya scored 58 runs and took 1 wicket, winning Player of the Match.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled well at the end and helped MI win.

SRH started strong but slowed down in the middle and lost the match.

MI moved up in the points table. SRH will play again on Thursday at 7:30 PM.