IPL 2025: Watson backs Dhoni to lead CSK in Gaikwad's absence

New Delhi: Former Australia and Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Shane Watson has backed legendary wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni to lead CSK if regular skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad doesn’t recover in time from his elbow injury.

Chennai batting coach Michael Hussey hinted about the same on Friday ahead of the clash against Delhi Capitals on Saturday.

When asked if MS Dhoni would step in as captain if Ruturaj Gaikwad is unavailable for CSK’s next game against Delhi Capitals, Watson simply welcomed the decision.

"If Ruturaj doesn’t play, you’d expect MSD to step in. He’s already leading on the field, guiding Ruturaj whenever he can. So, if needed, it would be a very seamless transition for him to take over as captain," Watson said on JioHotstar.

Gaikwad had taken a blow on his right forearm while trying to step down the pitch off Tushar Deshpande in the second over during CSK’s defeat to Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Guwahati on Sunday.

"I don't think we've actually thought about that (captaincy) too much. Well, I haven't thought about it too much. I'm sure Stephen Fleming (head coach) and Rutu have thought about that. But we've got some young guy coming through. He's behind the stumps. Maybe he can do a good job. I'm not sure. He's got a bit of experience in the role, so maybe he could do it. But I'm not exactly sure, to be honest," Hussey said.

Dhoni's last game as CSK captain led them to their record-equalling fifth IPL title as they defeated Gujarat Titans in the 2023 summit clash in Ahmedabad.

If Gaikwad isn’t fit in time, then it means CSK will have to reshuffle its middle-order yet again. Devon Conway is the reserve top-order batting option and could open with Rachin Ravindra, with Rahul Tripathi coming at number three.

CSK’s top-order haven't posted big scores so far, but Hussey expressed faith in them coming good against DC, who are yet to lose a game in the competition.

“I think we have come up against some pretty good bowling in the PowerPlay. We haven’t been able to get off to those flying starts just yet," he said.