  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Sports

James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar Honoured with New ICC Test Trophy

James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar Honoured with New ICC Test Trophy
x

James Anderson and Sachin Tendulkar Honoured with New ICC Test Trophy

Highlights

Legendary fast bowler James Anderson and batting great Sachin Tendulkar have been honoured by having the new England-India Test series named the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Famous fast bowler James Anderson said thank you for being linked to the new Test series between England and India. Anderson is the top wicket-taking fast bowler in Test cricket. He was honoured with the great batsman Sachin Tendulkar. The series will now be called the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. This change replaces the old Pataudi Trophy. The BCCI and ECB decided this before the Test series in England.

Anderson and Tendulkar had many great fights in Test cricket. Both stopped playing as legends in their own ways. Anderson said he was happy to share this honour with Sachin. He said Sachin was someone he looked up to when he was young.

At a DP World event at Lord’s, Anderson told ESPNcricinfo that it was a big honour. He said he still could not believe it. Anderson praised Tendulkar and said he is a true legend of the game. He also said he is very proud to have the trophy named after both of them.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick