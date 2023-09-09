Junior Boys’ NFC: U.P thrash Haryana 6-0; Karnataka beat Mizoram 3-1; Jharkhand stun Maharashtra 1-0

Bhubaneswar: Niranjan Jung Shahi scored a brace as Uttar Pradesh thrashed Haryana 6-0 in a Tier 1 Group Stage match of the Junior Boys National Football Championship for B.C Roy Trophy 2023-24 on Saturday.

Niranjan scored in the 29th and 52nd minutes while skipper Abhinash Thapa (6th min), Md Kaif Khan (14th), Shahid Ahmad (45+2) and Shivam Patil contributed a goal each as Uttar Pradesh romped to victory.

Uttar Pradesh dominated the match and were 5-0 up by the end of the first half. They seemed to have taken their foot off the padel and could score only one goal in the second half.

In other matches on Saturday, former winners Karnataka defeated Mizoram 3-1, with substitute P Anil Rakshit scoring a second-half brace (50th, 70th mins) after Mizoram's C Malsawmtulunga had cancelled out via a penalty the opener scored by Roy Jackson in the 14th minute.

In an upset of sorts, Jharkhand defeated Maharashtra 1-0 at the OFA 7th Batallion ground.

Hosts Odisha prevailed over Chhattisgarh 3-2 in a closely fought encounter at Cuttack Football Association (CFA), Unit 5.