Jyothi breaks 100m hurdles national record in Cyprus meet

New Delhi: A month after her wind-assisted effort was not registered as a national record, hurdler Jyothi Yarraji has finally made the mark her own while winning a 100m event in Cyprus with a timing of 13.23 seconds.

The 22-year-old Andhra athlete on Tuesday won the gold in Cyprus International Meet at Limassol under a head wind speed of 0.1m/s. The old national record of 13.38 seconds was in the name of Anuradha Biswal since 2002.

The Cyprus Meet is a World Athletics Continental Tour Challenger category D event. Jyothi, who trains under Joseph Hillier at Odisha Athletics High Performance Center in Bhubaneswar, had clocked 13.09 seconds during the Federation Cup in Kozhikode last month but since the wind speed was +2.1 m/s, more than the permissible +2.0 m/s, it was not counted.

In 2020 also, Jyothi had run below Biswal's national record time as she clocked 13.03 seconds at the All India Inter-University Athletics Championships in Moodbidri, Karnataka. But that was also not counted as NR as National Anti-Doping Agency did not test her at the meet and there was no technical delegate from the Athletics Federation of India present at the meet.