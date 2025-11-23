Labour codes: Building a future-ready workforce

Jyoti Vij

India stands at the cusp of a historic transformation in its economic and labour landscape. The consolidation of over 29 central labour laws into four comprehensive Labour Codes is not just a legislative exercise - it is a step towards building a labour ecosystem that is modern, inclusive, and responsive to the realities of a rapidly changing economy. The central government on Friday rolled out four labour codes on Friday.

Labour reform has long been a pressing demand by industry. With global supply chains integrating, technology disrupting industries, and new forms of employment emerging, India needs a framework that could both support business competitiveness and protect the rights and dignity of workers. The four Labour Codes - on Wages, Industrial Relations, Social Security, and Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions - seek to do precisely that by providing a unified and simplified system that reduces ambiguity and ensures greater equity.

Benefits for Employers

For enterprises, particularly in a competitive global environment, the Labour Codes offer much-needed simplification. Multiple compliances and overlapping definitions have been replaced with a clear and unified system. Digital filing, uniform wage definitions, and streamlined licensing processes reduce the compliance burden and bring transparency.

The reforms are especially significant for India’s MSMEs and start-ups. By reducing compliance complexity and enabling single-window clearances, the Codes empower smaller businesses to scale up quickly and participate more effectively in domestic and global markets. Importantly, provisions for fixed-term employment and modern dispute resolution provide businesses with the flexibility to grow and adapt without being hindered by procedural delays.

Equally significant is the decriminalisation of minor offences, which substitutes monetary fines for specific procedural infractions with imprisonment. This represents a progressive initiative to foster a more trust-based compliance environment, diminish unnecessary litigation, and promote a culture of self-regulation and collaboration between employers and regulators.

Benefits for Workers

For workers, the Codes reinforce the principle of fairness. The Code on Wages ensures universal minimum wages and timely payment of salaries, eliminating the possibility of arbitrary or delayed payments. The Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code strengthens workplace safety, mandates welfare facilities, and introduces periodic health check-ups. Social security benefits- including provident fund, gratuity, maternity leave, and insurance- are extended to a wider base of workers, bringing financial security to millions who were previously excluded. Interstate migrant workers, often invisible in regulatory frameworks, now find recognition and protection within the Codes. These provisions strengthen the social contract between employers and employees, upholding the dignity of work.

Benefits for Gig and Platform Workers

Perhaps the most forward-looking provision is the formal recognition of gig and platform workers and aggregators. With nearly 8 million Indians engaged in the gig economy—a number expected to grow significantly in the coming decade—the Labour Codes provide a foundation for inclusive growth. The Code on Social Security provides protection through schemes that cover health, maternity, insurance, and old-age benefits. This is a landmark step that bridges the gap between traditional and new forms of work, ensuring that as technology reshapes the future of jobs, workers in emerging sectors are not left behind.

Benefits for Women Employees

The Codes are also a step forward in advancing gender equity in the workplace. They reaffirm the principle of equal pay for equal work, strengthen maternity benefits, and make provisions for crèche facilities. By easing restrictions on women’s working hours—with necessary safeguards for safety and dignity—the Codes create opportunities for women to participate in sectors and shifts that were traditionally inaccessible. Providing the opportunity to work in high-paying job roles like mine, operating heavy machinery, etc., also protects women from discrimination. At a time when India’s female labour force participation is below global averages, such reforms are crucial to enabling women to contribute more fully to economic growth.

Benefits for Other Stakeholders

Beyond employers and employees, the Labour Codes also bring benefits to MSMEs and start-ups by simplifying compliance and enabling growth, while giving government agencies a modern framework for transparent implementation. For investors, a predictable and business-friendly labour regime enhances confidence in India’s growth story. Trade unions gain clarity in recognition and negotiation processes, strengthening the framework for social dialogue. Ultimately, society as a whole benefits when work becomes safer, fairer, and more inclusive.

A Shared Journey Ahead

The Labour Codes are not the end of the journey but the beginning of a new chapter. Their success will depend on smooth implementation, coordination across states, and active participation by all stakeholders. India is entering a critical decade where it must harness its demographic dividend and prepare for a future of work shaped by technology, globalisation, and sustainability imperatives. The Labour Codes provide the legal foundation for this transition—offering enterprises flexibility, workers’ security, and social equity. If implemented in letter and spirit, the Labour Codes can strengthen India’s position as a global economic powerhouse while ensuring that growth is inclusive, sustainable, and future-ready.

(The author is the Director General, FICCI)