Lewis named captain for Ireland’s ODIs against Sri Lanka after ankle injury rules out Delany

New Delhi: Gaby Lewis has been named captain for Ireland’s upcoming women’s ODIs against Sri Lanka after regular captain Laura Delany was ruled out due to an ankle injury.

Cricket Ireland said in its statement that Laura rolled her ankle in the field on Tuesday, when Ireland beat Sri Lanka for the first time in women’s T20Is, and ligament damage was suspected.

“She underwent scans today and has been ruled out of the three ODIs,” said Cricket Ireland, who have announced Jane Maguire as Laura’s replacement. In Laura’s absence, Gaby will step into the captaincy with Orla Prendergast becoming interim vice-captain.

“It’s a blow whenever you lose a member of your squad to injury, but to lose the captain – our most experienced player – has required a fundamental re-think of our tactics. Gaby has led before in Laura’s absence. She is an excellent leader so I’m very comfortable with her stepping in to lead for the ODI series.”

“Jane Maguire comes into the ODI squad after performing well with the ball during the T20Is. She was unlucky not to make the original squad, but that is possibly a good sign for Ireland as it demonstrates the depth of talent that we are developing here and that competition for places is pushing up our standards,” said head coach Ed Joyce.

Cricket Ireland also said Una Raymond-Hoey sustained a low-grade muscle tear in Ireland’s opening T20I against Sri Lanka and is also ruled out of the ODI series, with Sarah Forbes remaining with the squad as a reserve player.

The three-match ODI series between the two teams will be held on August 16, 18 and 20 at Stormont, Belfast. The series is a part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25, crucial to determining teams securing automatic qualification for 2025 Women’s ODI World Cup.

Sri Lanka are at fifth place with 20 points against their name, while Ireland at the bottom of the table with just two points. In four ODI meetings between the two sides, Sri Lanka have won thrice while one match ended in no result.

Ireland ODI squad: Gaby Lewis (c), Ava Canning, Alana Dalzell, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Jane Maguire, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast (vice-captain), Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, and Alice Tector.

Sri Lanka ODI squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Kavisha Dilhari, Nilakshi Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani, Kawya Kavindi, Udeshika Prabodhani, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Inoshi Fernando, Shashini Gimhani, Ama Kanchana, Kaushini Nuthyangana.