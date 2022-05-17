Lionel Messi could move from PSG to MLS' Inter Miami: Reports

Lionel Messi will reportedly move to the United States of America after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will end in 2023.



Messi signed a two-year contract with PSG when he parted ways with his boyhood club FC Barcelona to join PSG in the summer of 2021. While Messi's contract includes an option to extend, the Argentinean forward wants to take up a new challenge amid interest from Major League Soccer (MLS) club Inter Miami to land him, according to Goal.com.

The former Barcelona captain is looking to buy a 35% stake in the MLS franchise ahead of his move, which would see him link up with the club's current owner and former PSG star David Beckham, according to DIRECTV Sports.

The 34-year-old Messi did not have a memorable first season at PSG, as he managed to score just 11 goals in 33 competitive games, apart from providing 13 assists as well. His PSG teammate Kylian Mbappe, who recently won the Ligue 1 Player of the Season award, stole the show with his 36 goals.

Argentinian Star Lionel Messi will join Inter Miami in 2023 when his PSG contract runs out, per @Alex_candal



While Messi would want to continue playing in the top five leagues across the globe, he may want to experience MLS in the near future. Inter Miami, meanwhile, have publicly stated they will do everything within their power to secure Messi's services as they seek to continue building their brand.



"Leo Messi is still one of the best players in the world, his skills have not diminished. I think, and David has a relationship with him, if he does leave PSG, at the time he leaves it, we'd love to see Lionel Messi be a player at Inter Miami and be part of our community.

"Can it happen? Look, we'll push. I'm an optimist at heart. Could I see that happening? It's a possibility," Jorge Mas, who owns Inter Miami alongside Beckham, told the Miami Herald of his admiration for the Argentine forward in February.

In 2020, when Messi was still at Barcelona, he was asked about a possibility of a move to MLS. To which, he had replied,"I always said that I have the impression that I would like to enjoy the experience of living in the United States, of playing in that league and experiencing that life, but if it happens or not I don't know."