Man City to face Chelsea on opening day as Premier League announces fixtures for 2024/24 season
The Premier League has announced the fixtures list for the 2024/25 season which is scheduled to begin on August 17 (IST).
New Delhi : The Premier League has announced the fixtures list for the 2024/25 season which is scheduled to begin on August 17 (IST). Manchester United will be hosting Fulham at Old Trafford for the opening game of the league.
There will be a major focus on Arsenal as they will be looking to get ready for the title race from the opening weekend after losing out against Manchester City by two points on the final day of the season. The Gunners have a massive task ahead of them as they face Wolverhampton Wanderers (H), Aston Villa (A), Brighton & Hove Albion (H), Tottenham Hotspur (A) and Manchester City (A) in their opening five fixtures.
Manchester City on the other hand have one of the easiest run-ins at the end of the tournament. The side has built a stellar reputation for ending their season on a high. The team did not lose a single game after their loss against Aston Villa on December 7, 2023, till the end of last season which saw them lift the title. They will be facing Aston Villa (H), Wolverhampton Wanderers (H), Southampton (A), Bournemouth (H) and Fulham (A) in their final five games of the season.
Here are the important fixtures for the 2024/24 Premier League season:
Opening Weekend
Saturday, August 17
Man Utd v Fulham
Ipswich Town v Liverpool
Arsenal v Wolves
Everton v Brighton
Newcastle United v Southampton
Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Aston Villa
Sunday, August 18
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Man City
Monday, August 19
Leicester City v Spurs
Boxing Day, December 26
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Arsenal v Ipswich Town
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Fulham
Liverpool v Leicester City
Man City v Everton
Newcastle United v Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest v Spurs
Southampton v West Ham
Wolves v Man Utd
Final Day: May 25, 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City
Fulham v Man City
Ipswich Town v West Ham
Liverpool v Crystal Palace
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Everton
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Southampton v Arsenal
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Brentford