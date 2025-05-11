Allocate more seats, set up new IITs: Cong to Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: In wake of the Union Cabinet’s decision to invest Rs 11,829 crore for strengthening five IITs, the Congress urged Union Minister G Kishan Reddy to push for Telangana’s case with the Centre. The party leaders requested the Minister to pursue with the Union government for increasing seats for Telangana and establishment of new IITs.

The party official spokesperson Chanagani Dayakar submitted a representation to Kishan Reddy regarding increase in IIT seat allocation for Telangana and establishment of new IITs. While welcoming the Centre’s decision to invest Rs 11,828.79 crore in existing IITs, he requested the Central Government to consider establishing new IITs to further increase the reputation of IIT Hyderabad and increase opportunities to students. “Telangana is making rapid strides in the development of technology in the fields of education and medicine. Every year, 10 lakh students apply for admission to degree and engineering courses.

Similarly, two lakh students from Telangana state apply for JEE Mains. Based on this, it can be understood that Hyderabad has a suitable environment for the education, medical and industrial sectors in the country, along with the interest of students and their parents. As Union Minister, we request you to establish IIMs along with IITs for the future of students,” he urged.