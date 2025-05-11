Min takes part in Madugu Theru Rathotsavam

Dharmavaram: Health and Family Welfare Minister Satya Kumar Yadav took part in the traditional Madugu Theru Rathotsavam at the Lakshmi Chennakesava Swamy temple in Dharmavaram on Saturday.

Accompanied by a large gathering of devotees, the Minister actively pulled the temple chariot, participating in the sacred procession. Speaking on the occasion, Minister Satya Kumar offered prayers to Lord Lakshmi Chennakesava, seeking peace, happiness, and good health for all citizens of the country.

He also prayed for the strength and energy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, appreciating his relentless efforts for the nation’s welfare and unity. The Minister expressed hope that everyone would support the Prime Minister’s vision and mission.

Additionally, he extended his prayers for the brave soldiers serving at the borders, wishing strength and solidarity for the Indian Army and the nation’s defence forces.