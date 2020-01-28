Top
Trending :
Home  > Sports

Medchal dist emerge champs in cricket championship

Medchal dist emerge champs in cricket championship
Highlights

SSGF Medchal- Malkajgiri Dist. registered a massive 9- wicket win over SSGF Combine District XI in finals of prestigious 6th Edition of 'School...

Hyderabad: SSGF Medchal- Malkajgiri Dist. registered a massive 9- wicket win over SSGF Combine District XI in finals of prestigious 6th Edition of "School Premier League -Junior State Cricket Championship -2019-20" organised by the School Sports and Games Federation (SSGF) played at Quli Qutub Shah Stadium, Hyderabad.

Later in a day veteran cricket coach SNS Shaheen Hussain and Dr. Faheemuddin Khaja (Principal, Crescent Model English School & Secretary, SSGF) graced the prize distribution ceremony. Speaking on the occasion Dr. Faheemuddin Khaja said School Premier League (SPL) is the platform at the grassroot level for the budding cricketers since 6 years.

U-19 India Batsman Tilak Varma, former India U-19 allrounder Ajay Dev Goud were the product of the said event, he added. Tilak was Player-of-the- Tournament during SPL First, Second & Third Edition consecutively.

Brief Scores: (Finals)

SSGF Combine Dist. XI: 94 all out in 24 overs ( Yashas 25; Sumadhur 4/11, Vamshi Krishna 3/12 ) lost to SSGF Medchal-Malkajgiri Dist. : 95/1 in 14.1 overs (S Aakash 53 not out )

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>

More From Entertainment

More >>
Disha Patani on cloud nine27 Jan 2020 5:23 PM GMT

Disha Patani on cloud nine

Pranutan Bhal in
Pranutan Bhal in 'quirky comedy'
Priyanka pays tribute to Kobe Bryant
Priyanka pays tribute to Kobe Bryant
Sharwanand turns farmer
Sharwanand turns farmer
'Laal Singh Chaddha' for Christmas


Top