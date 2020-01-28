Medchal dist emerge champs in cricket championship

Hyderabad: SSGF Medchal- Malkajgiri Dist. registered a massive 9- wicket win over SSGF Combine District XI in finals of prestigious 6th Edition of "School Premier League -Junior State Cricket Championship -2019-20" organised by the School Sports and Games Federation (SSGF) played at Quli Qutub Shah Stadium, Hyderabad.

Later in a day veteran cricket coach SNS Shaheen Hussain and Dr. Faheemuddin Khaja (Principal, Crescent Model English School & Secretary, SSGF) graced the prize distribution ceremony. Speaking on the occasion Dr. Faheemuddin Khaja said School Premier League (SPL) is the platform at the grassroot level for the budding cricketers since 6 years.

U-19 India Batsman Tilak Varma, former India U-19 allrounder Ajay Dev Goud were the product of the said event, he added. Tilak was Player-of-the- Tournament during SPL First, Second & Third Edition consecutively.

Brief Scores: (Finals)

SSGF Combine Dist. XI: 94 all out in 24 overs ( Yashas 25; Sumadhur 4/11, Vamshi Krishna 3/12 ) lost to SSGF Medchal-Malkajgiri Dist. : 95/1 in 14.1 overs (S Aakash 53 not out )