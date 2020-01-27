Mercedes Pink takes honours at HPRC

Hyderabad: The HPRC International Battle of the Sexes Arena Polo Cup was held amid great fanfare at HPRC Polo Arena here on Sunday.

Each of the two teams, Mercedes Pink and Truejet Blue, comprised two women players and one male player. The match comprised four chukkers, which saw fast and furious action all through.

The line-up included President of HPRC Chaitania Kumar and captains of the three International teams, Farah Awadalla (Egypt), Carolyn Stimmel (USA) and Monica Saxena (India).

The spectators enjoyed the pulsating action, which also featured some of the finest and well-bred polo horses.

The match carried all the ingredients to make for an excellent Republic Day celebration for the large crowd. Incidentally, polo is the only Olympic Sport (and equestrian) where men and women compete together with no gender distinction.

The match was won by Mercedes Pink beating Truejet Blue, 12/11 to celebrate a great day for polo in India.