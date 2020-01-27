Top
Trending :
Home  > Sports

Mercedes Pink takes honours at HPRC

Mercedes Pink takes honours at HPRC
Highlights

The HPRC International Battle of the Sexes Arena Polo Cup was held amid great fanfare at HPRC Polo Arena here on Sunday.

Hyderabad: The HPRC International Battle of the Sexes Arena Polo Cup was held amid great fanfare at HPRC Polo Arena here on Sunday.

Each of the two teams, Mercedes Pink and Truejet Blue, comprised two women players and one male player. The match comprised four chukkers, which saw fast and furious action all through.

The line-up included President of HPRC Chaitania Kumar and captains of the three International teams, Farah Awadalla (Egypt), Carolyn Stimmel (USA) and Monica Saxena (India).

The spectators enjoyed the pulsating action, which also featured some of the finest and well-bred polo horses.

The match carried all the ingredients to make for an excellent Republic Day celebration for the large crowd. Incidentally, polo is the only Olympic Sport (and equestrian) where men and women compete together with no gender distinction.

The match was won by Mercedes Pink beating Truejet Blue, 12/11 to celebrate a great day for polo in India.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Hyderabad: NREGS labour budget reduced by 12 per cent26 Jan 2020 8:00 PM GMT

Hyderabad: NREGS labour budget reduced by 12 per cent

Kamareddy: N Jahnavi, P Sushma vying for Kamareddy civic chief post
Kamareddy: N Jahnavi, P Sushma vying for Kamareddy civic chief...
Hyderabad: Police thwart anti, pro-CAA rallies at UoH
Hyderabad: Police thwart anti, pro-CAA rallies at UoH
Isolation wards created at Gandhi, Fever hospitals for suspected cases
Isolation wards created at Gandhi, Fever hospitals for suspected...
Kamareddy: Double vote case filed
Kamareddy: Double vote case filed

More From Entertainment

More >>


Top